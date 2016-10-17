版本:
BRIEF-NGL Energy intends to offer $400 mln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes

Oct 17 Ngl Energy Partners Lp

* Ngl Energy Partners LP announces $400 million offering of senior notes

* Ngl says intend to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023

* Expects to use net proceeds of this offering to reduce borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

