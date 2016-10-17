版本:
BRIEF-Accuride sees Q3 2016 revenue about $125 million

Oct 17 Accuride Corp

* Accuride Corp announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $535 million to $545 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $125 million

* Revised its full-year 2016 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance

* Accuride Corp revises downward full-year 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Accuride Corp's preliminary results and revised 2016 guidance exclude results of recently divested brillion iron works business.

* FY2016 revenue view $584.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $139.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Accuride's 2016 free cash flow seen at $2 million to $6 million, excluding about $10 million of negative free cash flow related to brillion prior to divestiture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

