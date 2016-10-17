BRIEF-Accuride sees Q3 2016 revenue about $125 million

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Accuride Corp
* Accuride Corp announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $535 million to $545 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $125 million
* Revised its full-year 2016 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance
* Accuride Corp revises downward full-year 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Accuride Corp's preliminary results and revised 2016 guidance exclude results of recently divested brillion iron works business.
* FY2016 revenue view $584.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $139.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Accuride's 2016 free cash flow seen at $2 million to $6 million, excluding about $10 million of negative free cash flow related to brillion prior to divestiture
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.