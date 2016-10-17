版本:
BRIEF-Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day")

Oct 17 Coty Inc

* Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day") the world's premium hair straighteners & appliances company

* Deal for approximately 420 million

* Upon closing, acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Coty's earnings

* Transaction will be funded with a combination of cash on hand and available debt facilities

* GHD will be managed as a standalone business led by its current CEO Anthony Davey and management team

* Coty to acquire GHD from Lion Capital LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

