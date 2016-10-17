BRIEF-Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day")

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Coty Inc
* Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day") the world's premium hair straighteners & appliances company
* Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day") the world's premium hair straighteners & appliances company
* Deal for approximately 420 million
* Upon closing, acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Coty's earnings
* Transaction will be funded with a combination of cash on hand and available debt facilities
* GHD will be managed as a standalone business led by its current CEO Anthony Davey and management team
* Coty to acquire GHD from Lion Capital LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.