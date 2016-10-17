版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Data provides card services performance update for sept 2016

Oct 17 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for September 2016

* Alliance data systems corp's Sept delinquency rate 5.0% versus 4.5%

* Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables of 4.7% for month ended September 30

* Alliance Data Systems Corp is tracking to guidance of a 5.0% principal loss rate for full year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐