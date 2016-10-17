BRIEF-Nuvo receives approval from German regulators to conduct phase 3 trial for treatment of acute ankle sprains

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals receives approval from German regulatory authorities to conduct Pennsaid 2 pct phase 3 trial for treatment of acute ankle sprains
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results are expected to be available in Q2 2017
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - 130 patient trial will be conducted in germany commencing this month
* Says trial is intended to support regulatory applications for marketing approval of pennsaid 2 pct in E.U., Canada and Australia
* Says it is in ongoing discussions with a number of potential international licensing partners
* Trial will cost approximately CDN$1.5 million spread over second half of 2016 and first half of 2017
* Nuvo - in ongoing discussions with potential international licensing partners that have commercial capabilities to effectively market Pennsaid 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.