2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-J B Hunt Transport Q3 EPS $0.97

Oct 17 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc :

* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. reports earnings for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $1.69 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.68 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

