中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-Profound Medical reports $17.4 million bought deal financing

Oct 17 Profound Medical Corp :

* Profound Medical Corp. announces $17.4 million bought deal financing

* Profound Medical Corp says to sell 15.8 million common shares of company at a price of $1.10 per common share

* Says co has agreed to grant underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to additional 2.4 million common Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

