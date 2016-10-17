版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q2 revenue fell 36 percent

Oct 17 Rockwell Diamonds Inc -

* Q2 revenue fell 36 percent to C$13.4 million

* Says net loss of $0.6 million compared to 1.1 million profit for prior year

* Rockwell Diamonds Inc - "Inventory levels remain high in polished market, a result of large purchases of rough diamonds during first half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐