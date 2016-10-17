版本:
BRIEF-Constellation Brands to acquire Charles Smith Wines

Oct 17 Constellation Brands Inc -

* Deal for $120 million

* Constellation Brands Inc says agreement with Charles Smith Wines LLC to acquire Charles Smith Wines collection of five super and ultra premium wines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

