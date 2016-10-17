版本:
BRIEF-Metals Creek Resources acquires additional claims in Central Newfoundland

Oct 17 Metals Creek Resources Corp

* Metals creek resources acquires additional claims along the Cape Ray/Rogerson Lake Gold trend in central newfoundland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

