BRIEF-Lipocine updates on FDA meet over LPCN 1021 application

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Lipocine Inc
* Lipocine completes post action meeting with FDA for LPCN 1021 new drug application
* Lipocine inc - purpose of FDA meeting was to review complete response letter and to determine actions needed to achieve approval of LPCN 1021
* Says in response to FDA's letter, Lipocine proposed a dosing regimen based on analyses of existing data
* Lipocine Inc - FDA noted that while co's proposed dosing regimen might be acceptable, validation in a clinical trial would be needed prior to resubmission
* Says as a result, Lipocine has submitted new dosing validation clinical study protocol to FDA
* Says FDA has agreed to review protocol through a special protocol assessment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.