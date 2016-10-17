版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Nxp receives cfius approval for divestiture of standard products business

Oct 17 Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* NXP receives CFIUS approval for divestiture of standard products business

* NXP continues to expect to close transaction in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

