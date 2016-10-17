版本:
BRIEF-Dextera Surgical signs agreement with B. Braun surgical for microcutter distribution in Spain

Oct 17 Dextera Surgical Inc

* Dextera Surgical signs agreement with B. Braun surgical S.A. for microcutter distribution in Spain

* B. Braun surgical S.A. will have exclusive rights to distribute microcutter in Spain through B. Braun surgical S.A.'s laparoscopic unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

