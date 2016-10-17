BRIEF-Lennox International Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.33 from cont ops

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Lennox International Inc
* Lennox international reports record third-quarter profit
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.33 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.01 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.75 to $6.95 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.25 to $6.45 from continuing operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.33 from continuing operations
* Says reiterating 2016 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lennox international inc says narrowing guidance for 2016 revenue growth from 3-7% to 4-6%
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.