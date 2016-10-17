版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan, Vitae Pharmaceuticals announce expiration of HSR waiting period

Oct 17 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Allergan and Vitae Pharmaceuticals announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for Allergan's proposed acquisition of Vitae

* Vitae pharmaceuticals Inc - Both companies expect transaction to be completed in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐