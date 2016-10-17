版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Metals Creek acquires additional claims in central Newfoundland

Oct 17 Metals Creek Resources Corp :

* Metals Creek Resources acquires additional claims along the Cape Ray/Rogerson Lake Gold trend in central Newfoundland

* Metals Creek Resources Corp - company has acquired by staking a 100% interest in 60 units ( Rogerson lake claims) in central Newfoundland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐