2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Transmontaigne Partners Lp - announces increase in qrtly dividend

Oct 17 Transmontaigne Partners Lp :

* Transmontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - declared a distribution of $0.70 per unit for period from July 1, 2016 through Sept 30, 2016

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp says new dividend represents a $0.01 increase over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

