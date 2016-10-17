版本:
BRIEF-Gladstone Land acquires Almond Orchard in California for $6.5 mln

Oct 17 Gladstone Land Corp :

* Gladstone Land acquires Almond Orchard in California

* Gladstone Land Corp - deal for $6.5 million

* Deal for $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

