版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Chemocentryx reports presentation of positive data from ongoing pilot phase II trial of CCX168

Oct 17 Chemocentryx Inc :

* Chemocentryx announces presentation of positive data from ongoing pilot phase II trial of CCX168 (avacopan) in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (AHUS) at ASN kidney week 2016

* Chemocentryx Inc - initiating a multi-center clinical trial in patients with ahus in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐