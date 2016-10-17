版本:
2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports renewal of the normal course issuer bid

Oct 17 Fiera Capital Corp :

* Fiera capital - pursuant to renewed normal course issuer bid, fiera capital may purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 3.4421,685 class A shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

