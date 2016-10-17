BRIEF-Golar Power reaches final investment decision on Sergipe Power Project

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Golar LNG Ltd
* Press release - Golar power reaches a final investment decision on Sergipe Power Project and signs 25 year FSRU agreement
* Golar Power - Celse to enter into lump sum turn-key EPC agreement with GE to build, maintain and operate a 1.5 GW combined cycle power plant in Brazil
* Golar Power- also increased its ownership in Sergipe Project from 25 pct to 50 pct
* Golar Power- capital expenditure for power station and terminal including taxes and financing costs is estimated at $1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.