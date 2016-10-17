版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Golar Power reaches final investment decision on Sergipe Power Project

Oct 17 Golar LNG Ltd

* Press release - Golar power reaches a final investment decision on Sergipe Power Project and signs 25 year FSRU agreement

* Golar Power - Celse to enter into lump sum turn-key EPC agreement with GE to build, maintain and operate a 1.5 GW combined cycle power plant in Brazil

* Golar Power- also increased its ownership in Sergipe Project from 25 pct to 50 pct

* Golar Power- capital expenditure for power station and terminal including taxes and financing costs is estimated at $1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐