公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一

BRIEF-WSFS announces strategic acquisition of West Capital Management

Oct 17 WSFS Financial Corp

* WSFS announces strategic acquisition of West Capital Management

* WSFS Financial Corp - Matthew West will continue to serve as president of West Capital Management

* WSFS Financial Corp - all-cash transaction will be immediately accretive to EPS and ROA

* WSFS Financial - West Capital Management will continue to operate as West Capital Management and will be a subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

