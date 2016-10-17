版本:
BRIEF-Procter & Gamble announces $1.25 bln debt tender offer

Oct 17 Procter & Gamble Co

* Procter & Gamble announces $1.25 billion debt tender offer

* Tender offer will expire at midnight, New York City time, at end of November 14, 2016

* Says tender offer is intended to allow P&G to retire higher-interest rate debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

