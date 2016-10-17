版本:
BRIEF-Synchrony Financial announces multi-year renewal of its program to provide consumer financing for TJX Companies

Oct 17 Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony financial announces extension of consumer financing program agreement with major off-price retailer

* Synchrony financial - announced a multi-year renewal of its program to provide consumer financing for tjx companies, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

