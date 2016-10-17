版本:
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust to sell a non-core legacy hotel

Oct 17 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel

* Deal for $2.4 million

* Net proceeds from sale will be used for future acquisitions of hotels that meet co's new investment strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

