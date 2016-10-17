BRIEF-Northstar Asset Management, Colony Capital and Northstar Realty Finance announce amendments to merger agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Northstar Realty Finance Corp
* Northstar Asset Management Group, Colony Capital and Northstar Realty Finance announce adoption of best-in-class corporate governance policies, amendments to merger agreement and shareholder support for transaction
* Northstar Realty Finance Corp - Colony Northstar's board will include two new independent directors
* Northstar Realty Finance Corp - as per amendment, Colony Northstar's board will now be comprised of 10 directors
* Northstar Realty - per amendment, NSAM will pay its pre-closing stockholders a special cash dividend of $228 million (approximately $1.16 per share)
* Northstar Realty - Colony Northstar to implement a plan for executive compensation substantially similar to Colony's existing compensation program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.