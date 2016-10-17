BRIEF-Caterpillar CEO Doug Oberhelman to retire in 2017

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Doug Oberhelman elects to retire in 2017; Jim Umpleby elected as Caterpillar's next CEO; Dave Calhoun to become non-executive chairman of the board
* A replacement for Umpleby will be announced at a later date
* Oberhelman will remain as executive chairman of Caterpillar until March 31, 2017, when he will retire
* Calhoun is senior managing director and head of private equity portfolio operations of Blackstone Group L.P.
* Caterpillar - Ed Rust, presiding director, to remain on board, but will no longer hold title of presiding director once Calhoun becomes non-executive chairman
* Jim Umpleby, currently Caterpillar group president with responsibility for energy & transportation, to also join Caterpillar board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.