版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Regions Bank acquires two businesses from First Sterling Financial

Oct 17 Regions Financial Corp -

* Regions Bank acquires affordable housing syndication and asset management businesses from First Sterling Financial Inc

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Says Regions Bank will maintain First Sterling's New York operations and all of its employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐