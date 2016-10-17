版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Kgic Inc announces proposed $9.725 mln loan facility

Oct 17 Kgic Inc :

* Kgic Inc. announces proposed $9.725 mln loan facility

* Kgic Inc - working capital facility will bear interest at a rate of 5 pct per annum and will be repayable 12 months following date of advance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐