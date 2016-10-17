版本:
BRIEF-Federal Signal Corp announces strategic partnership with Edesix

Oct 17 Federal Signal Corp

* Press release - Federal Signal Corporation announces strategic partnership with Edesix Ltd

* Says this partnership will offer jointly-developed Indicue family of law enforcement video offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

