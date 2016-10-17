版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc acquires all of Flexstar Packaging Inc's shares

Oct 17 Transcontinental Inc :

* Transcontinental Inc. makes its first flexible packaging acquisition in Canada, strengthening its North American platform

* Transcontinental Inc - has acquired all of shares of Flexstar Packaging Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

