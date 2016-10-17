版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-Praxair Surface Technologies and GE Aviation launch joint venture PG Technologies

Oct 17 Praxair Surface Technologies Inc:

* Praxair Surface Technologies and GE Aviation launch joint venture company PG Technologies

* Co, its subsidiary will hold majority interest in venture with GE Aviation and its subsidiary holding remainder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐