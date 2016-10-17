版本:
BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment acquires industrial building in Hamburg, NY

Oct 17 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces new acquisition in the Buffalo, New York MSA

* Acquisition of new 338,584 square foot industrial building located at Hamburg, NY, at purchase price of $35.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

