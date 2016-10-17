BRIEF-Multi Packaging Solutions Int- revolving facility up to $70 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd
* Multi Packaging Solutions announces the redemption of senior notes, including the closing of a new incremental term loan d, repricing of outstanding euro tranche b term loans and sterling tranche b term loans and upsizing of revolving credi
* Multi Packaging Solutions International -new amended and restated credit facility provides for increase in revolving facility from $50 million to $70 million
* Multi Packaging Solutions International - proceeds of new term loan d were used to redeem outstanding senior notes as well as pay related fees,expenses
* Multi Packaging Solutions International - us$ revolving facility expires on August 15, 2018 and GBP revolving facility expires on September 30, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.