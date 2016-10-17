版本:
2016年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy - new $50 mln multi-advance term loan agreement

Oct 17 Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest energy announces new $50 million multi-advance term loan agreement

* Loan facility replaces company's prior senior secured bank credit facility with jpmorgan chase bank, n.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

