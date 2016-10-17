版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Extra Space Storage finishes $1.15 bln credit facility

Oct 17 Extra Space Storage Inc

* Extra Space Storage Inc completes $1.15 billion senior unsecured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

