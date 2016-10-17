版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics announces public offering of shares

Oct 17 Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar therapeutics announces public offering of shares of common stock

* Nektar therapeutics - commenced an underwritten public offering of $175 million of shares of its common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐