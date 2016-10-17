版本:
BRIEF-ServisFirst announces results for Q3 2016

Oct 17 Servisfirst Bancshares Inc

* Announces results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

