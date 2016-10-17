版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer says company to begin shipping Inflectra to wholesalers in late November

Oct 17 Pfizer Inc

* announces the U.S. availability of biosimilar Inflectra(infliximab-dyyb)

* Says company to begin shipping Inflectra to wholesalers in late November, 2016

* Says Inflectra will be introduced at a 15 percent discount to current wholesaler acquisition cost of Remicade, its reference product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

