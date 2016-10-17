BRIEF-Gigpeak Q3 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Gigpeak Inc
* Gigpeak reports record revenue and enhanced overall financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $16 million to $16.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 45 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $59 million
* Q3 revenue $15.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.5 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue view $15.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $15.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.