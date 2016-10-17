BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q3 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Del Taco Restaurants Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $104.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updates fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Q3 company-operated and system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 7.1 percent and 6.7 percent
* Sees FY 2016 total revenue between $446 million and $449 million
* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share of about $0.53 to $0.56
* Q3 comparable restaurant sales increased 6.7 percent system-wide for fiscal Q3 ended September 6, 2016
* Sees FY 2016 net capital expenditures totaling about $36.0 million to $41.0 million.
* Sees FY 2016 system-wide same store sales growth at high end of previous 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent range
* Sees FY 2016 net capital expenditures totaling about $36.0 million to $41.0 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $446.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.