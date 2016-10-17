BRIEF-Metabolix updates on strategic restructuring, cash position

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Metabolix Inc
* Metabolix names Yield10 Bioscience Management team; provides update on strategic restructuring and cash position
* Metabolix -CEO Joseph Shaulson is stepping down and will provide transition support to management team through end of 2016
* Metabolix Inc- Shaulson will also remain on company's board of directors
* Metabolix -ceased pilot production of biopolymer materials,reached agreements with biopolymer pilot production facilities regarding termination of services
* Metabolix-Estimates cash on hand with expected cash receipts from outstanding government research grants to be sufficient for operations into q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.