BRIEF-Badger Meter Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Oct 17 Badger Meter Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 sales $96.27 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "anticipate a Q4 that is consistent with prior years"

* Says "our sales of residential and commercial municipal water products into Middle East were lower than in Q3 of last year"

* Says "decrease in Q3 sales reflected a softening of order input early in Q3" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: