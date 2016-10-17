版本:
中国
2016年 10月 18日

BRIEF-ELS reports third quarter results

Oct 17 Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* ELS reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 7.7 percent to $226.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.83

* Equity Lifestyle Properties - for quarter ended September 30, 2016 normalized funds from operations increased to $77.2 million, or $0.83 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

