BRIEF-Cisco appoints Amy Chang to board of directors

Oct 17 Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco appoints Amy Chang to board of directors

* Cisco Systems Inc - with appointment of Chang, Cisco's board consists of 12 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

