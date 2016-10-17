版本:
BRIEF-Celanese to acquire SO.F.TER. Group

Oct 17 Celanese Corp

* Celanese to acquire SO.F.TER. Group

* Celanese Corp - until closing, Celanese and SO.F.TER. Group will continue to operate as independent businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

