2016年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Installed Building Products to buy East Coast Insulators

Oct 17 Installed Building Products Inc

* Announces the acquisition of Virginia based East Coast Insulators

* Acquisition adds about $20 million of annualized revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

