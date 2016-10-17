BRIEF-Entercom says expects to enter into a new $520 mln senior secured credit facility

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Entercom Communications Corp
* Announces bank meeting and proposed debt refinancing
* Expects to enter into a new $520 million senior secured credit facility
* Expects to use substantially all of proceeds of term loan to refinance existing senior secured bank debt of $225 million
* Says credit facility composed of $60 million revolving credit facility with 5 year maturity, $460 million term loan b with 7 year maturity
* Says expects to use all of proceeds of term loan to call $220 million in 10.5 percent senior subordinated notes, including related call premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.