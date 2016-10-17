BRIEF-Entercom says expects to enter into a new $520 mln senior secured credit facility

Oct 17 Entercom Communications Corp

* Announces bank meeting and proposed debt refinancing

* Expects to enter into a new $520 million senior secured credit facility

* Expects to use substantially all of proceeds of term loan to refinance existing senior secured bank debt of $225 million

* Says credit facility composed of $60 million revolving credit facility with 5 year maturity, $460 million term loan b with 7 year maturity

* Says expects to use all of proceeds of term loan to call $220 million in 10.5 percent senior subordinated notes, including related call premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: