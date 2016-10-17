BRIEF-SPX flow sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 SPX Flow Inc
* Announces preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $467 million
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.10 to $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $496.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says preliminary Q3 results reflect deceleration of short cycle industrial orders at outset of Q3, delayed shipments in power and energy segment
* In light of Q3 preliminary results and order trends, company currently reassessing Q4 expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.