BRIEF-SPX flow sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35

Oct 17 SPX Flow Inc

* Announces preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $467 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.10 to $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $496.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says preliminary Q3 results reflect deceleration of short cycle industrial orders at outset of Q3, delayed shipments in power and energy segment

* In light of Q3 preliminary results and order trends, company currently reassessing Q4 expectations