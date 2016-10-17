版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings- redemption of $1.275 bln of some outstanding senior notes

Oct 17 Hd Supply Holdings Inc

* HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces redemption of $1.275 billion of outstanding 7.50% senior notes

* Hd supply holdings inc - subsidiary has redeemed all of its outstanding $1,275 million 7.50% senior notes due 2020

* Hd supply holdings inc - reduction in future interest expense is expected to be approximately $65 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐